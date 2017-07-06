Neo Solar Power's subsidiary has completed the transfer of 100% of shares of its solar project in Fukushima, in what is the first ever large-scale solar transaction by a Taiwanese company in Japan.

General Energy Solutions (GES), a subsidiary of Taiwanese solar cell and module manufacturer Neo Solar Power (NSP), stated that it had completed the sale of its 14.68MW solar project in Fukushima, Japan, not disclosing the identity of the buyer.

According to the company's release, GES transferred 100% of the Fukushima project shares on June 28, 2017 from its ...

