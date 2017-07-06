ACSDA Condemns the Shelling by Armenian Armed Forces that Resulted in Death of Azerbaijani Civilians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Association for Civil Society Development (ACSDA) in Azerbaijan has issued a statement condemning the death of civilians as a result of shelling by Armenian armed forces that took place on July 4th in the border region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"On the evening on July 4th, Armenian armed forces in our occupied territories shelled civilians and civil buildings in Alkhanli village of the Fuzuli region with mortars and grenades. As a result of this, residents of Alkhanli village - Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (1966) and her granddaughter Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (2016) - died, and another civilian - Guliyeva Salminaz Iltifat (1965) - was heavily wounded and taken to hospital," the ACSDA said on Wednesday.

The shelling occurred in an area of Azerbaijani territory that has been occupied by Armenia for more than 25 years. The United Nations has issued numerous resolutions in the past, calling for Armenia to withdraw from the territory, but these calls have so far gone unheeded.

ACSDA, a non-profit and non-governmental organisation based in Baku, described the shelling as "a grave crime committed by Armenian armed forces in Alkhanli village of the Fuzuli region."

"We resolutely condemn this grave crime committed by the Armenian state against peaceful Azerbaijani citizens and wish to draw the attention of the international community to this terrible case," the ACSDA said in a statement.

"We call on the OSCE Minsk Group and international organisations to take decisive actions for putting an end to the aggressive policy of the Armenian state."

(http://www.avciya.az)