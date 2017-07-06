

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell broadly on Thursday as oil prices resumed a downtrend and minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed a lack of consensus among members over when to start reducing the Fed's securities portfolio.



Fed officials were determined to continue raise interest rates even with muted inflation levels, but they were divided in their opinions on the future pace of U.S. interest rate increases, the minutes showed.



Oil futures were slightly higher in Asian deals after tumbling around 4 percent overnight on news of rising OPEC supplies and a stronger dollar.



The yen was little changed against the dollar in the wake of mixed signals from the Fed, while gold held steady after hitting an eight-week low in the previous session.



Investors awaited cues from this week's G20 summit and Friday's U.S. jobs report for further direction.



China's Shanghai Composite index inched up 5.31 points or 0.17 percent to 3,212.44 after strong gains in resource stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 55 points or 0.21 percent at 25,467 in late trade.



Japanese shares hit three-week lows on a stronger yen amid rising geopolitical tensions on the Korean peninsula. The Nikkei average shed 87.57 points or 0.44 percent to 19,994.06, the lowest level since June 16, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.19 percent to 1,615.53.



Banks Mizuho Financial, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial ended down between 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent as the FOMC minutes failed to provide clarity around the Fed's next move on rates and its plans to trim bond portfolio.



Lawson shares tumbled 3.4 percent after the convenience-store operator reported a drop in first-quarter operating profit. Shares of construction companies in the Kyushu region soared after torrential rain devastated parts of the island.



Australian shares ended a choppy session marginally lower, with banking stocks succumbing to selling pressure after the Federal Reserve's policy minutes showed lack of consensus on future policy moves.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 4.50 points or 0.08 percent to 5,758.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 3.50 points or 0.06 percent lower at 5,797.50.



The big four banks fell between 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent. Energy majors Oil Search, Origin Energy and Santos dropped over 1 percent each after oil prices suffered their largest drop in a month overnight.



Construction giant CIMIC Group lost 1.8 percent after offloading its 23.6 percent stake in Macmahon Holdings. Defensive stocks found some support, with bio-pharmaceutical giant CSL rising 1.5 percent and retailer Wesfarmers closing 1 percent higher.



In economic releases, Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$2.471 billion in May, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. That exceeded forecasts for a surplus of A$1.10 billion following the downwardly revised A$90 million surplus in April.



Seoul shares ended largely unchanged as auto stocks continued to slide in the wake of a diplomatic row between Beijing and Seoul and investors waited for Samsung Electronics to release its second-quarter earnings guidance on Friday. While Samsung shares climbed 1 percent, the benchmark Kospi closed marginally lower at 2,387.81.



New Zealand shares bucked the regional trend to end a tad higher, led by utility and food stocks such as Mercury NZ, Contact Energy, Meridian Energy, Comvita and A2 Milk. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 33.94 points or 0.45 percent to 7,629.61.



The Taiwan Weighted dropped 0.4 percent after a government report showed Taiwan's consumer price inflation increased for the fourth successive month in June.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was down 0.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was losing 0.7 percent, while India's Sensex was rising half a percent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving up 0.4 percent.



U.S. stocks closed Wednesday's session on a mixed note as technology stocks rebounded from three days of losses, factory orders data disappointed investors and the Fed minutes gave investors little insight into rates.



The S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.7 percent while the Dow edged down marginally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX