Toyota City, Japan, July 6, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation today revealed strong first-half results for its C-HR model, with sales topping 79,303 units(1), earning the top spot among all automakers in the number of new SUVs sold in Japan during the first half of 2017. In addition, C-HR sales peaked at 13,168 units in April 2017, making the C-HR the most purchased vehicle in Japanese market (including minivehicle sales) within that month.The C-HR debuted in December 2016 as an SUV that reflects Toyota's commitment to design and a quality driving experience. The C-HR is popular with customers of all ages with its sleek cabin profile and diamond architectural theme exuding a bold and daring personality, combined with the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA)(2) platform that enhances driving performance through a low center of gravity and top-class fuel economy of 30.2 km/L(3).http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaCHR7717.jpgC-HR(1) According to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association(2) Toyota New Global Architecture: Toyota's company-wide program to structurally transform automobile design. The goal of TNGA is to dramatically improve the basic performance and marketability of Toyota vehicles by reforming and integrally developing new powertrain components, vehicle platforms, and parts.(3) JC08 fuel economy rating as evaluated by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and TourismAbout ToyotaSupported by people around the world, Toyota Motor Corporation (TSE: 7203; NYSE: TM), has endeavored since its establishment in 1937 to serve society by creating better products. As of the end of December 2013, Toyota conducts its business worldwide with 52 overseas manufacturing companies in 27 countries and regions. Toyota's vehicles are sold in more than 170 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.