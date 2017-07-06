FIRECREST training solutions used worldwide by all top ten pharma in 1,100+ studies

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced that its FIRECREST solutions have won gold and silver awards for eLearning and digital animation. FIRECREST was awarded gold in the International eLearning Awards (IELA) in the blended learning category, and received a silver award for digital animation in the Summit International Awards.

The annual International E-Learning Awards recognise excellence in e-learning, mobile learning and blended learning in academia and business. ICON's Protocol Overview, which is part of the FIRECREST Investigator Portal, was judged as the best blended learning solution. Protocol Overview uses graphics, audio, animation and other interactive tools to help investigators and site staff to quickly process, retain and apply study-specific information to clinical trials. It enables self-paced access to relevant information, accommodating differing levels of knowledge and experience of investigators and other site staff. Protocol Overview has been implemented by the industry's top ten pharma companies in over 1,100 Ph I-IV studies in over 70 countries.

The annual Summit International Awards recognise excellence and creativity in marketing communications. ICON's hyperreal, 3D animated video showcased a variety of creative design techniques that educate study personnel on disease pathology and the investigational product's mechanism of action.

Commenting on both awards, ICON's VP FIRECREST, Mark Connolly said: "We are delighted to win such prestigious awards and to be recognized once again for our innovative training and study management solutions. Our FIRECREST solutions bring together in-depth clinical research expertise with industry leading instructional design, graphic and multimedia capabilities to deliver a truly engaging experience for sponsors, study teams, sites and patients. Our customers are benefiting from reduced training compliance costs, increased consistency in trial execution, and reductions in preventable errors and protocol deviations."

To learn more about ICON's FIRECREST suite of solutions, visit www.iconplc.com/firecrest

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 87 locations in 38 countries and has approximately 12,300 employees.

Further information is available at www.iconplc.com

