Moet Hennessy: Positive Ruling Obtained for Krug in Case Against Auction House Acker Merrall & Condit in Hong Kong

The ruling concerns a counterfeit bottle of Krug Collection 1947

Moet Hennessy announces the final ruling in favor of one of its Maisons concerning the case of a counterfeit bottle of Krug Collection 1947. The bottle was presented by the auction house Acker Merrall & Condit (Asia) Limited in its sales catalogue in Hong Kong in September 2012.

Moet Hennessy brought the case before the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for trademark infringement and passing off.

In the final ruling, Acker Merrall & Condit acknowledges and admits that it infringed upon Moet Hennessy registered trademarks, and passed off a product not the genuine Krug champagne as and for such a champagne.

The ruling details that Acker Merrall & Condit will conduct reasonably appropriate authentication procedures to ensure all products bearing the Krug trademark and/or any of the other Moet Hennessy Champagne registered trademarks that are to be sold by Acker Merrall & Condit in its auctions have been produced by and/or ultimately sourced from Moet Hennessy.

The ruling also states that Acker Merrall & Condit be restrained from dealing in or with any products bearing the Krug trademark and/or any Moet Hennessy champagne trademarks which products it knows or ought reasonably to know, not to be of the merchandise or manufacture of the company.

This specific action reflects Moet Hennessy's dedication to the fight against counterfeiting. Moet Hennessy is committed to ensuring its consumers the best quality and security, and is extremely vigilant in all distribution channels. The group works in close collaboration with local and global law enforcement to defend and protect consumers. Moet Hennessy also reinforces the importance for auction houses to respect the authentication processes and certifications of products being auctioned.

About Moet Hennessy

Moet Hennessy is the wine and spirits division of LVMH, the world's leading luxury products group. Moet Hennessy, the largest luxury wine and spirits company in the world, encompasses 21 prestigious brands internationally renowned for the richness of their land, the quality of their products and the expertise with which they are crafted:

Hennessy, Moet & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Krug, Mercier, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Chandon, Newton, Cheval des Andes, Terrazas de los Andes, Cloudy Bay, Cape Mentelle, Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem and Clos des Lambrays.

