Dr. Sabri Markabi Joins MedinCell's Supervisory Board

JACOU, France, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MedinCell announces that Sabri Markabi, M.D. who was formerly Head of Clinical Neurosciencesat Novartis and Senior VP of R&D at Alcon, has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Sabri Markabi, brings with him many years of experience in the field of pharmaceutical development and R&D. With this nomination, MedinCell is strengthening its Supervisory Board at a time when the first treatment using BEPO® is currently undergoing clinical testing in the United States and several other long-acting treatments are already in development.

"Sabri Markabi's international experience is very valuable to MedinCell, whose development has been accelerating," said Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell. "I am all the more delighted about his arrival as I have been able to gauge his personal qualities and the relevance of his analyses."

"We are looking for exceptional individuals with solid experience to strengthen our board. We are delighted that Sabri is joining us," said Anh Nguyen, Chairman of MedinCell. "He will make an active contribution to MedinCell's success."

"I was attracted by MedinCell's vision and by what has already been achieved while maintaining the company's independence," said Sabri Markabi. "After many years spent at large pharmaceutical companies, I am delighted to bring my experience to the service of this mission and talented team."

A neurologist with additional training in pharmacology, Dr. Sabri Markabi has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 25 years in global positions. In particular, he headed the clinical neuroscience department and the ophthalmics development group at Novartis before becoming head of R&D at Alcon, a pharmaceutical and medical device company between 2008 and 2015. During his career, Sabri has been a member of or presided over governing bodies of private or listed companies. Since 2015, he has advised health care organizations on topics including investment and R&D strategy.

About BEPO®

BEPO® makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular release at an optimal therapeutic dose of an active ingredient for several days, weeks or months from a simple depot measuring a few millimetres. The entirely bioresorbable depot forms immediately following a subcutaneous or local injection. A real alternative to the standard methods of taking medication, BEPO® has many advantages when it comes to addressing the world's major healthcare challenges: more effective treatment, improved patient tolerability, rapid development and a low manufacturing cost enabling access.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is an independent technological pharmaceutical company whose mission is to innovate usefully in order to develop new medical treatments and make them accessible worldwide. MedinCell developed the patented technology known as BEPO® which will result in a new generation of long-acting injectable drugs with a period of action ranging from a few days to several months. By combining a low cost of manufacture, greater efficacy and improved treatment compliance and tolerability for patients, BEPO® offers a pragmatic response to the major healthcare challenges of the 21st century: compliance, cost and access. Developed in partnership with several pharmaceutical companies, the first treatments using BEPO® are already at the clinical stage. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell has about a hundred employees from 25 countries. MedinCell has been awarded the Pass French Tech label.

For more information, see http://www.medincell.com