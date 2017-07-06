The Sweden-headquartered PV technology pioneer has raised a record $21.3 million in financing to bring its new SolFilm thin-film technology to the market.

Sol Voltaics, a Sweden-based solar technology firm, has this week secured the largest round of funding in Europe's solar sector since 2015, raising $21.3 million to bring its latest innovation to market.

The financing will be used to commercialize Sol Voltaics' SolFilm - a patented thin-film comprised of Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) nanowires that can help boost conventional solar ...

