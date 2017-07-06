Apart from starting to offer its solution to end customers in United Kingdom, Payrexx is also available as a white label solution for financial institutions, different types of business software providers and large enterprises that are looking to offer innovative epayment and ecommerce solution for their current customers.

Vision Mission

The vision of Payrexx is to allow anyone, regardless of knowledge and capital, to accept online payments selling physical goods, services or accepting donations. According to the internal market research, a large share of companies in the UK are small and medium-sized enterprises. For any type of business today it is vital to be able to accept a payment by credit card. With Payrexx, sme's can accept their first online payment within 5 minutes and without any IT background, thanks to user-friendly and innovative ecommerce tools such One Page Shop, Virtual POS and Business Paylink. The whole onboarding procedure happens online as well.

One Page Shop Social Media Selling

Social media has become an important sales channels for many small businesses since it allows to catch the potential customers in a relaxed mindstate, which dramatically increases conversion rates since relaxed customers are much less expense-sensitive. With Payrexx, social media selling is further simplified because One Page Shop tool can be easily shared and appears beautifully on a social media timeline. Once the customer clicks on a One Page Shop link, a simple page with products and payment details opens letting the customer to select the articles and proceed with the payment on one page instead of getting forwarded to a complex online shop.

Try Payrexx yourself now. It is totally free and does not require any programming skills!

About Payrexx

Payrexx AG is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland and serves more than 3000 customers. Being the first provider of the e-business cloud solution, offering payments from 1 touch point, it allows companies, institutions, public organizations and privates to immediately accept a credit card payment. Apart from end customer solutions Payrexx also provides complete white label solutions for financial institutions. Payrexx already partners with PostFinance, SIX, UBS, Stripe, ConCardis and many others.

See more at www.payrexx.com

Contacts:

Media contacts and material

Payrexx AG

Contact person: Ivan Schmid, CEO

Tel.: +41 33 550 00 10

Email: ivan.schmid@payrexx.com