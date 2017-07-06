Freeze Tag Announces Garfield GO Launch in the United Kingdom and Germany

European Roll Out of Garfield GO Begins!

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2017 / Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of mobile social games, today announced that Garfield GO, a free-to-play, augmented reality treasure hunting game will be available this weekend in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany.

"We've had many requests from Garfield fans in the UK and other European countries to launch Garfield GO," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. "Now that we've been able to make unique and fun prizes accessible for players in those countries, we're ready to begin the European roll out."

According to Freeze Tag management, Garfield GO will be introduced across several different European countries in the coming weeks. The Munzee team will be assisting Freeze Tag with marketing Garfield GO to the strong Munzee player base in Germany, the United Kingdom (which includes England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland) and many other European nations. The Garfield GO mobile game is the first collaboration between Freeze Tag and strategic partner, Munzee, the next generation in global scavenger hunt games. To learn more about Munzee, go to www.munzee.com.

WHAT IS AUGMENTED REALITY OR AR?

Augmented reality is a new technology that allows for you to experience parts of the game in the real world! While playing Garfield GO, you can use your phone's camera to look around and find Garfield pointing to a chest on the sidewalk or in a park. You could find him standing on your desk, sitting on a friend's lap or even hanging out next to one of your pets! You'll never know where Garfield will turn up next!

To learn more about Garfield GO, please visit the game's website at www.garfieldgo.com.

About GARFIELD

GARFIELD was born on the comics pages on June 19, 1978. The creation of cartoonist Jim Davis, GARFIELD is a humorous strip centered on the lives of a quick-witted orange cat who loves lasagna, coffee, and his remote control; Jon Arbuckle, his owner; and Odie, a sweet but dumb dog. GARFIELD was introduced to the world in just 41 newspapers and is now the most widely syndicated comic strip ever, appearing in 2100 newspapers. The strip, distributed by Universal Press, is read by over 220 million people each day and is translated into 42 languages.

Follow Garfield on Facebook (facebook.com/Garfield), Twitter (twitter.com/Garfield), Instagram (instagram.com/garfield_real) and YouTube (youtube.com/garfieldandfriends), and visit garfield.com, and Garfield's free educational site, professorgarfield.org.

About MUNZEE Inc.

With almost 6 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players, Munzee is a social platform that blends gamification, geolocation and marketing elements into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world. Utilizing QR code and GPS technology, Munzee is able to validate a person's location and provide them points to level up in the various Munzee mobile applications. The Munzee suite of applications includes Munzee, our flagship product, Eventzee, a photo scavenger hunt useful for corporate training and trade shows, and WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,000 beautifully drawn digital cards.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile social games that are fun and engaging for all ages. Based on a free-to-play business model that has propelled games like Pokemon Go and Candy Crush Saga to worldwide success, we employ state-of-the-art data analytics and proprietary technology to dynamically optimize the gaming experience for revenue generation. Players can download and enjoy our games for free, or they can purchase virtual items and additional features within the game to increase the fun factor. Our games encourage players to compete and engage with their friends on major social networks such as Facebook and Twitter. Founded by gaming industry veterans, Freeze Tag has launched several successful mobile games including the number one hit series Victorian Mysteries and Unsolved Mystery Club, as well as digital entertainment like Etch A Sketch. Freeze Tag games have been downloaded millions of times on the Apple, Amazon and Google app stores.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

SOURCE: Freeze Tag, Inc.