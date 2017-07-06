

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 05-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,744,232.82 10.9217



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,578,941.32 14.544



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 797,084.46 17.6534



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,511,446.36 16.6819



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 05/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 725000 USD 7,331,111.11 10.1119



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2850000 USD 28,819,828.23 10.1122



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,739,064.46 12.6854



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 291,414.80 13.8769



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,182,582.50 16.5165



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,518,299.47 16.6744



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,567,710.85 11.1971



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 55,124,935.46 17.1195



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,153,052.89 18.9556



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 50,019,983.66 17.308



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,544,842.94 14.574



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 05/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 302,241.35 14.3924



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,298,677.29 15.6467



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,315,992.04 18.2777



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,278,952.80 16.1628



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,885,499.54 10.2884



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,251,865.81 17.8812



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 296,816.24 18.551



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,719,565.66 18.8783



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 05/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,220,446.93 17.1757



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,220,305.63 17.175



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 05/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,154,764.84 13.8467



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,483,822.18 18.2036



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,363,599.15 15.58



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,319,245.19 10.5319



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,231,383.01 18.2514



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 174,508,266.00 15.5118



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 248,745.00 16.583



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,472,578.55 5.5843



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,811,867.44 18.5603



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,031,053.76 15.8624



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,830,023.40 14.0771



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,572,727.40 17.6214



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 302,062.08 18.8789



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,719,906.02 19.0764



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,346,638.94 19.0622



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



