Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Nick Greatorex and Chris Sellers

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Nick Greatorex - Group Finance Director

Chris Sellers - Group Business Development Director

b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Capita plc

b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each







GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Capita Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP")

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nick Greatorex - DRIP Purchase of Shares: Price(s) Volume(s) £6.9862 361 Nick Greatorex - DRIP Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan: Price(s) Volume(s) £6.865 86 Chris Sellers - DRIP Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan: Price(s) Volume(s) £6.865 2 Chris Sellers - Person Closely Associated ("PCA") - DRIP Purchase of Shares: Price(s) Volume(s) £6.8488 462

d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price

911 Ordinary shares



£6.9048

e) Date of the transaction DRIP Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan: 2017-07-03

14:55 UTC Nick Greatorex and Chris Sellers DRIP Purchase of Shares: 2017-07-03

09:12 UTC Nick Greatorex DRIP Purchase of Shares: 2017-07-04

08:19 UTC Chris Sellers - PCA