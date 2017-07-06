(DISCLAIMER: Dies ist eine Mitteilung des Emittenten unn UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH. Für den Inhalt ist ausschließlich der Emittent verantwortlich.)

Without Nuclear Power we cannot move into the new era of e-mobility.

Satisfying the Hunger for Energy and improving the Carbon Footprint at the same time? - Nuclear Energy can combine both! Safe the plant from carbon emissions.

Download link Uranium Report 2017: https://www.resource-capital.ch/fileadmin/reports/2017/final_Uran_en.pdf

The global energy demand has multiplied since the end of the 1980s, especially due to the emerging countries and in particular the BRIC countries Brazil, Russia, India and China. About 11.5% of the total energy demand is met by nuclear energy. Fossil fuels like coal and oil are still burned for energy production. The difference in the situation of 25 years ago is the increasing demand for reduction of CO2 emissions and the more noticeable phenomenon

of "global warming". In particular, the energy consuming industrial nations and

the emerging countries must increase their energy efficiency and improve their carbon footprint in the coming years. This cannot be achieved by burning coal andoil. The alternatives are renewable energies - which need tremendous time and cost expenditures - or nuclear energy

which can provide lot of energy CO2 neutral.

This possibility of the fast and almost clean energy generation has long been recognized by some countries who are increasing the construction of new nuclear power plants.

