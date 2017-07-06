EXCHANGE NOTICE 6.7.2017 BONDS



BONDS LISTING ON 7.7.2017



1 bonds issued by Konecranes Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 7.7.2017. Please find identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 6.7.2017 LAINAT



LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 7.7.2017



1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 7.7.2017 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Konecranes Oyj. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637518