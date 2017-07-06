Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company"), and the Brazilian Society of Television Engineering ("SET"), are organizing the SETup Challenge whose goal is to bring competition and incentive to startups who develop solutions for multiplatform content production and distribution.

The 10 most disruptive solutions that make use of immersive tech such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things will be chosen to participate on SET EXPO 2017. YDreams Global, a company that uses sensorial technology, transformative design and integrated narratives - is SET's partner and will participate on judging the final selection of startup companies. The winning names will have access to the industry's top teams, being coached by innovators and will exhibit their portfolio on the SET Innovation Zone (SIZ) booth, during SET EXPO 2017, Latin America's biggest multimedia content technology event, which takes place in São Paulo, Brazil, in August.

The purpose behind the SETup Challenge is to find solutions that create an immersive environment for content that goes beyond the screens, using a mix of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and even Internet of Things (IoT). "With this, we can amplify SET's part on the relationship with startup companies and the entire industry of content creation and distribution, as well as keeping our associates up to date with the newest innovations on the field," states Claudio Younis, SET's Vice President.

Over 50 companies have already taken part in the challenge, among them are names like Celebritys, NetShow.me and Stayfilm. According to Edson Mackeenzy, Head and curator of the Innovation Zone program, which distributed over R$1 million in awards from sponsors and partners, this is an important move for the relationship between media, broadcasting companies and startups. "We would like to create an even stronger connection between entrepreneurs and potential clients," he stated..

In 2017, the SETup Challenge will have the full support of YDreams Global, who through its own participation, moves forward with its longtime incentive of market development for startup companies. "The greatest changes in several industries have begun with small-scale companies; and for the broadcasting field, creativity is an imperative element. By mixing this 'hunger' for the unprecedented with the unparalleled imagination of the startup environment, we aim to show the world what true innovation is like, from the minds of these great professionals - something that we take as a rule in our DNA. By being close to these companies we have the opportunity to not only accelerate but invest and eventually incorporate the best ones," stated Marcos Alves, Director at YDreams Global's Ventures division.

Registration for the SETup Challenge can be made until July 7th through the following URL: www.f6s.com/siz2017. The chosen companies will be revealed on July 27th, at SET's website (www.set.org.br).

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604-646-6910

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.