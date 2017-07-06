

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK) declined around 6 percent in the morning trading in Paris after the French catering and vouchers company reported lower than expected third-quarter performance. The company reported lower than anticipated activity in Health Care and Universities in North America.



Revenue organic growth was up 0.5% and 1.3% excluding Rugby World Cup. On-site Services organic growth turned positive at 0.3% as the weight of the base effect of the Rugby World Cup reduces. Excluding this event, the growth was 1.1%.



Benefits & Rewards Services organic growth was 6.1%.



For the nine months, revenues grew 1.7 percent to 15.98 billion euros from 15.71 billion euros last year. Organic revenue growth was 0.5 percent.



Sodexo CEO Michel Landel said, 'The Q3 revenue performance was in line with Q2 but disappointing, particularly in Health Care and Universities in North America and Business & Administrations in Europe. We are confident in the acceleration of revenue growth in Q4, given the recent contract start-ups and a significant calendar effect in North America. As a result, whereas revenue growth will be softer than expected this year, we maintain our objective of growth in operating profit of between +8% to +9% for this fiscal year, excluding currencies and before exceptional expenses.'



For fiscal 2017, the company expects revenue organic growth of 1.5% to 2%. The company said growth in operating profit confirmed at between 8% and 9%, excluding currency effect and exceptional expenses linked to the Adaptation and Simplification program.



The company confirmed medium-term objectives.



In Paris, Sodexo shares were trading at 106.40 euros, down 6.34 percent.



