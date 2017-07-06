

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were marginally lower on Thursday as the latest Federal Reserve minutes failed to provide clarity on the future pace of U.S. interest rate increases and German factory orders data painted a mixed picture of Europe's largest economy.



Lingering geopolitical worries and caution ahead of this week's G20 summit and Friday's U.S. jobs report also kept investors on the sidelines.



The benchmark DAX was down 4 points or 0.04 percent at 12,449 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.



Commerzbank dropped around 1 percent on a Bloomberg report that Cerberus Capital Management is weighing a plan to purchase a stake in the German lender.



Aerospace and defense group Airbus was marginally higher, a day after winning orders from China to supply 140 aircraft.



Axel Springer shares declined half a percent. Reuters reported that the media group is in exclusive talks to buy TV channel Sport1 from Constantin Medien.



In economic releases, German factory orders grew 1 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a revised 2.2 percent fall in the previous month, official data showed. However, the pace of growth was weaker than the expected 1.9 percent.



Separately, survey data from IHS Markit showed that Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 55.1 in June from 55.3 in May.



