Citi (NYSE:C) won a series of prestigious recognitions at a ceremony hosted by Global Investor in London yesterday.

Citi was the highest rated custodian globally for the third year in row in the magazine's latest annual "Global Custody Survey". It also secured top rankings in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The results are based on feedback provided by asset managers and banks who rated their custodians across 18 categories. Citi achieved the highest average overall score by the weighted methodology which attaches weight to the views of respondents based on their assets under management.

Global Investor's 2017 "Sub-Custody Survey" rated Citi as top provider in 15 countries across the Americas, EMEA and Asia. The survey compiles feedback from broker-dealers and global custodians representing close to $150 trillion of combined assets under custody. Respondents were asked to rate their agents across twelve service categories, separately for each market.

On the beneficial owners' front, Citi was rated top provider in EMEA (weighted methodology). Beneficial owners were asked to rate the performance of their agent lenders across 12 service categories.

In addition to these rankings, Citi was named "Transition Manager of the Year" and also received the award for "Best Collateral Management system of the year".

"Citi continues to receive excellent feedback from respondents in our annual surveys- a testament to the strength of Citi's network and expertise in Custody and Asset Services", Luke Jeffs, Managing Editor of the Global Investor Group, said.

"We are pleased to receive this industry recognition for our Custody and Investor Services capabilities," Okan Pekin, Global Head of Securities Services at Citi said. "As we continue to invest in our platform, we are honoured by the trust that our clients place in us and look forward to leveraging the breadth and depth of our network to bring consistent, industry-leading solutions to market."

The Global Investor Group incorporating ISF and FOW is a leading news organization covering global asset management and the asset servicing industry.

