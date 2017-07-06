Edison Issues Update on ReNeuron Group (RENE)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2017 / The highlight of FY17 was positive Phase II efficacy data from ReNeuron's PISCES II clinical trial. As this and its other clinical programmes in ophthalmology and its earlier stage exosome platform progress, ReNeuron is entering a period of potentially significant milestones over the next 12 to 18 months. We maintain our valuation of £291m, adjusting for FY17 cash and rolling the model forward, which is offset by moving out the clinical timeline for the Phase III pivotal trial in stroke, now expected to start in early 2018 (vs H217).

We maintain our valuation at £291m or 9p per share. We have rolled the model forward to H217 (CY) and now use FY17 reported cash of £53m. This is offset by moving out the clinical timeline as we now expect the pivotal trial to start in CY18 (vs H217). We currently forecast cash into early FY19, which should enable ReNeuron to execute on its expanding clinical trial programme. We include an illustrative loan of £10m in FY19 in our forecasts. ReNeuron has a number of key inflection points over the next 12 to 18 months, which we believe could offer upside to its current level.

