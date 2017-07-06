GUILDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- Angle PLC (AIM: AGL) (OTCQX: ANPCY)

ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, will be releasing its preliminary results for the year ended 30 April 2017 on Thursday 27 July 2017.

A meeting for analysts will be held at 11:00am on 27 July 2017 at the offices of FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD.

A live webcast of the analyst meeting will also be available via ANGLE's Investor Centre page, http://www.angleplc.com/investor-information/investor-centre/. Please log on to the web address approximately 5 minutes before 11:00am on the day of the results.

A recording of the webcast will also be made available on ANGLE's website, www.ANGLEplc.com, following the results meeting.

ANGLE plc 01483 343434 Andrew Newland, Chief Executive Ian Griffiths, Finance Director Cenkos Securities 020 7397 8900 Stephen Keys (Nominated adviser), Steve Cox Russell Kerr (Sales) WG Partners 020 3705 9330 David Wilson Claes Spång FTI Consulting Simon Conway, Mo Noonan, Stephanie Cuthbert 020 3727 1000 Kimberly Ha (US) 001 212 850 5612

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company commercialising a disruptive platform technology that can capture cells circulating in blood, such as cancer cells, even when they are as rare in number as one cell in one billion blood cells, and harvest the cells for analysis.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix™ system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. Parsortix has a CE Mark for Europe and FDA authorisation is in process for the United States.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here http://www.angleplc.com/the-company/collaborators/

The analysis of the cells that can be harvested from patient blood with ANGLE's Parsortix system has the potential to help deliver personalised cancer care offering profound improvements in clinical and health economic outcomes in the treatment and diagnosis of various forms of cancer.

The global increase in cancer to a 1 in 3 lifetime incidence is set to drive a multi-billion dollar clinical market. The Parsortix system is designed to be compatible with existing major medtech analytical platforms and to act as a companion diagnostic for major pharma in helping to identify patients that will benefit from a particular drug and then monitoring the drug's effectiveness.

As well as cancer, the Parsortix technology has the potential for deployment with several other important cell types in the future.

ANGLE stock trades on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AGL and in New York on the OTC-QX under the ticker symbol ANPCY. For further information please visit: www.angleplc.com

