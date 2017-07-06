Haryana-based solar power developer has received financing in the form of flexible credit, designed to allow ACME Solar to draw on and repay funds over the duration of the loan agreement.

ACME Solar, an Indian developer of solar power projects, has secured a flexible line of credit worth INR 7 billion ($108 million) from Piramal Finance, which is a subsidiary of Indian investment group Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

The loan agreement is based on Piramal's 'Flexi Line of Credit' package, which will allow ACME Solar to draw down the money, and repay a chosen amount, at any time during the loan tenure.

The flexibility offered by such an agreement is attractive to ACME Solar, enabling ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...