GCP Student Living Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: GCP Student Living plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify): CHANGE IN NATURE: LOANED SHARES RETURNED X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name Aviva plc & its subsidiaries

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, England

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name Registered Holder:

Available on Request49,869*

Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited 441,820*



HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited 9,235,887*

State Street Nominees Limited 367,730*



*denotes direct interest

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 04/07/2017

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 05/07/2017

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.01% 0.20% 3.21% 335,768,782