Donnerstag, 06.07.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.07.2017 | 11:36
PR Newswire

GCP Student Living Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, July 6

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:GCP Student Living plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify): CHANGE IN NATURE: LOANED SHARES RETURNEDX
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
NameAviva plc & its subsidiaries
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
NameRegistered Holder:
Available on Request49,869*
Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited 441,820*

HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited 9,235,887*
State Street Nominees Limited 367,730*

*denotes direct interest
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:04/07/2017
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):05/07/2017
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached3.01%0.20%3.21%335,768,782
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		2.97%0.24%3.21%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares


GB00B8460Z43		10,095,306Not Notifiable3.01%Not Notifiable
SUBTOTAL 8. A10,095,3063.01%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
RIGHT TO RECALL LOANED SHARESN/AN/A676,260*

DIRECT INTEREST		0.20%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1676,2600.20%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or cash
settlement		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Aviva plc3.01%3.21%
Aviva Group Holdings Limited3.01%3.21%
Aviva Investors Holdings Limited3.01%3.21%
Aviva Investors Global Services Limited3.01%3.21%
Aviva plc
Aviva Group Holdings Limited
Friends Provident
International Limited
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderSee Section 4
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information
This notification is prompted by a <3% to 3% change at Direct Interest Level (Box 8A)

Place of completionNorwich, England
Date of completion5 July 2017

© 2017 PR Newswire