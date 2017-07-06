

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares retreated on Thursday after the June FOMC minutes reiterated investor views that global central banks are turning more hawkish. Minutes of the ECB's June meeting are slated for release later in the day.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 28 points or 0.54 percent at 5,152 in late opening deals after rising 0.1 percent on Wednesday.



Energy major Total SA fell 1 percent after oil prices tumbled around 4 percent on Wednesday on news of rising OPEC supplies and a stronger dollar.



Sodexo shares slumped as much as 6 percent after the facilities management company delivered a weaker-than-expected third-quarter performance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX