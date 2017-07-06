LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") (OTCBB: MMEG), an online social media network company vertically organized into four business areas: social networking, social gaming, e-commerce sold consumer products and services, and OTT streaming media content creation and distribution, announced today that the Russian language localization of its wholly owned subsidiary, Chimera® classic games title, The Mob: Rise of the Don played worldwide in over 40 countries, has been completed and the game is now available in Russia on the VKontakte (VK) social media platform.

Already a leading game played by millions of users on FB and at the Internet site, www.ChimeraCompanyGames.com, Chimera® has now launched its game translated in Russian on the VK social media platform. VK is the 2nd largest social media platform in the world behind Facebook. Chimera® is moving fast and covering the world with its major classic hit game "The MOB: Rise of the Don." ("MOB: ROTD")

Just recently, Chimera launched its German translated version of The MOB: ROTD on the Momentous' owned Poolworks MeinVZ & StudiVZ social media platform in Germany which has nearly 10 million registered users. VK in Russia has over 420+ Million users and is ranked 5th on SimilarWeb's list of worldwide websites with the most traffic. This new launch on VK significantly increases the available worldwide audience for The MOB: ROTD game.

Momentous CEO, Kurt Neubauer, stated, "With recent major technology enhancements made to the game which allow fast language translation and game localizations, Chimera® is able to quickly provide local language versions and will be moving to launch 'The MOB: Return of the Don' in local languages and on other social media and gaming platforms around the world."

Mr. Neubauer also stated, "We are very excited about this new user acquisition and revenue generating potential with the Chimera® game now being translated and integrated onto the Russian VK platform putting the game in front of many millions more potential users."

About Chimera® Games

ChimeraCompanyGames has built a reputation among the casual and avid social media gamer. With a portfolio of games that appeal to a wide range of users, CCG has built an impressive following on Facebook with great user engagement. Its origins date back to 2008 when it exclusively launched games on both the Myspace and Facebook platforms and in 2013 introduced ChimeraCompanyGames.com as an additional dedicated website based usage option for users.

About VKontakte (VK)

VK (VKontakte; Russian: ВКонта́кте, meaning InContact) is the largest European online social media and social networking service. It is available in many different languages and is especially popular among Russian-speaking users. VK allows users to message each other publicly or privately, to create groups, public pages and events, share and tag images, audio and video, and to play browser-based games. It is based in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

VK has 420+ million accounts. VK is ranked 13 (as of February 2017) in Alexa's global Top 500 sites. It is the most popular website in Russia. According to SimilarWeb, VK has the 5th most traffic of all websites in the world. As of October 2016, VK ranked as the second most popular social networking website in Israel, after Facebook.

The VK website: https://vk.com/

About Momentous Entertainment Group (MMEG)

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. (MMEG) is an online social media network company. It is vertically organized into four business areas: social networking, social gaming, ecommerce sold consumer products and services, and OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming media content creation and distribution.

With more than 11 million online registered users worldwide, Momentous' value proposition serves multiple stakeholders: 1) Social network users, 2) OTT streaming content users, 3) Online gamers, and 4) Consumers looking to buy products and services through our e-commerce portal and our social network.

Please note the Company may use social media to communicate with the public. This communication may include information that could be deemed material information. As a result, the Company encourages interested parties to review the information that it posts on the following social media channels: Facebook (https://facebook.com/momentousent13), Twitter (https://twitter.com/momentousent13), and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/15878606).

To learn more, visit Momentous Entertainment Group's websites: Products Site www.momentousent.com, Music Site www.momentousmusic.com and Music One Corp www.music1.biz.

