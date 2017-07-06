HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM) a diversified brand management and operating company that conducts business across a multitude of synergistic business sectors announced today that it exceeded its sales goals over a 3-day period at The 2017 Essence Music Festival from June 30th - July 2nd. The Company sold thousands of dollars of Kush Cakes and Lean Slow Motion Potion to festival attendees from all across the country.

As previously announced, Dewmar International was invited by Walmart to be one of 16 diverse suppliers to participate in The Shops at ESSENCE during The 2017 Essence Music Festival.

"We are excited to report that thousands of consumers tasted our Kush Cake brownies and Slow Motion Potion beverage samples, which drove significant point-of-purchase sales," commented Dr. Marco Moran, CEO of Dewmar International. "Our promotional models and corporate staff handed out branded swag items in the form of logo cups and Lean/Kush Cake 'Do Not Disturb' door hangers with discount coupon codes for future online sales," Moran continued.

The Essence Music Festival was the kick-off event for Dewmar's six-month marketing and advertising campaign to heighten awareness of its products and brands, especially within Walmart. Additionally, Willie Robertson the CEO of Duck Commander and star of A&E's "Duck Dynasty" was present at both Dewmar booths for photos and signatures as part of support of Dewmar's recent acquisition of Willie's Duck Diner.

Dewmar International posted some of the fun interactions with Willie on several social media outlets and invites everyone to register for the Dewmar newsletter on the homepage of its corporate website and Like Dewmar's corporate Facebook page.

"We had such great success at the Walmart Supplier Diversity display that Walmart CEO stopped by and visited our booth on Friday afternoon," said Dr. Moran. "Furthermore, Walmart staff encouraged us to set up a meeting later this month with our new beverage buyer and regional replenishment manager at their corporate headquarters to discuss further expansion into more Walmart stores across Texas to maximize our central distribution supply chain management source," stated Dr. Moran. It is further rumored that Dr. Moran and Willie discussed launching a number of "Willie's" branded products to be developed by Dr. Moran for launch into Walmart stores around the country.

Dewmar also launched its new, clean looking Lean Slow Motion Potion branded website that contains a Walmart store locator which helps customers find which specific Walmart stores sells their product. Online sales for Lean Slow Motion Potion will send consumers either to Walmart.com or to Amazon.com for fulfillment as the Company seeks to rapidly expand online sales via both leading and popular online shopping platforms.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a veteran-owned business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with innovative functional foods and beverages to markets of great demand. The Company's flagship product, Lean Slow Motion Potion™, whose flavors include Yella, Purp and Easta Pink, is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

