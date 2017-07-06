Frost & Sullivan Commends High Mobility's Potential to Disrupt the Connected Car Market with its Innovative Software Platform that Connects Developers with Auto OEMs

As every car model can be digitally published on High Mobility's emulator, it helps developers customize their app to each car, offering them a stress-free app development experience

LONDON, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the software development solutions market for the automotive industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes High Mobility with the 2017 European Frost & Sullivan Award for Enabling Technology Leadership. High Mobility has leveraged its digital developer toolkit to build a software platform that promotes interactions between third party connect developers and automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It gives auto OEMs complete control over data obtained from cars, thereby creating new revenue streams through data monetization and expanded service opportunities. Additionally, its proprietary emulator facilitates the digital testing of applications across multiple brands and models, enabling the seamless and secure integration of an application with a car.

High Mobility, with its proprietary software developer kit (SDK), allows third party developers to create apps for OEMs that then get plugged on to its application programming interface (API). In turn, this speaks to the car's API, giving OEMs the flexibility to choose apps that can gain access to specific data within the car. Unlike competitors, High Mobility does not store any vehicle data, thus making it simple for auto OEMs to work with third party developers.

"High Mobility is a one-stop-shop or developers to build applications that provide a more efficient platform for launching new solutions," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Ajay Natteri. "Its development centre delivers end-to-end software development solutions, ranging from prototyping to developer on-boarding. Importantly, it boasts a proprietary digital emulator that mimics the software infrastructure of different car models and allows developers to test their app on very specific vehicle models, as car APIs vary across OEMs. For developers, digital testing reduces the app's time to market from more than six months to less than three weeks, as well as helps developers across the world create apps for any vehicle."

Furthermore, High Mobility allows various allied automotive industries, such as vehicle insurance firms and service garages, to provide services through a real-time authentication and secured network data transfer medium. For example, insurance carriers could gather data from automobiles after authorization from auto OEMs, and analyze this data to present clients with solutions, including insurance premium estimates, based on individualized driving data.

Similarly, using High Mobility's SDK, fintech companies can build apps that allow cardless/cashless payments between a vehicle and a parking structure. As apps built on the platform are compatible with low-energy Bluetooth, parking payment becomes convenient for drivers even in underground parking lots where Internet connectivity is limited.

"High Mobility has a very efficient revenue model, wherein auto OEMs pay the company a yearly subscription fee for their SDKs, based on the number of cars sold with High Mobility's API," noted Ajay. "The company encourages developers to build apps by offering SDKs for free. Developers only pay the company a portion of the revenue generated when their apps are used commercially."

High Mobility enables developers to build cutting-edge apps, such as those that can unlock doors using gestures on smart watches or can automatically lock doors when the driver moves away from the physical space of the car. Overall, the technological superiority of High Mobility's software platform gives customers top value for money and a rich user experience.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products but also enables the development of newer products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About High Mobility

Founded in 2013, High Mobility is a multiple-award winning platform company focusing on digital developer tools for connected cars. Its products and services simplify collaboration between carmakers and software developers and are becoming the defining software layer between the car and the outside world. With a presence in Berlin, Turin, and Tallinn, High Mobility is dedicated to digitally transform the car industry by giving the auto OEMs complete control over data obtained from cars, thereby creating new revenue streams through data monetization and expanded service opportunities.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

