Finalists of the 2017 Reaxys® PhD Prize Announced

Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced the 45 finalists for the 2017 Reaxys PhD Prize. Selected from nearly 550 submissions from around the globe, these 45 talented chemists are invited to the Prize Symposium that will be held on October 19 and 20, 2017, in Shanghai.

Launched in 2010, the Reaxys PhD Prize celebrates chemistry PhD students and recent graduates, fostering creativity in ground-breaking chemistry. Besides identifying tomorrow's chemistry leaders, the Prize seeks to empower them to magnify the impact of their work. This starts with the Prize Symposium, where the finalists are provided with an international stage for presenting their research and the opportunity to extend their network with their fellow finalists and internationally recognized chemists.

The 2017 Reaxys PhD Prize Symposium is also the occasion for the Reaxys Advisory Board and Prize coordinators to select the three winners, based on the originality, innovation, relevance and methodological rigor of their presented work. The winners will be announced at the banquet following the Symposium.

The selection of the winners is the last step of a long and rigorous review process. Started in March, the process involved more than 100 international chemists from academia and industry, who, together with Prize Coordinators, are the key to ensure a fair and rigorous selection process.

"As one of the Prize coordinators since 2010, I am very proud to see the continued developed of the Prize. The quality of the submissions is fantastic," said Prof Henry N. C. Wong of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. "I know we will have another difficult but exciting discussion in order to identify this year's winners. I am looking forward to the Symposium in Shanghai and to meeting the finalists in person. Their enthusiasm for their research and for chemistry is one of the most rewarding aspects of the meeting."

This year's 45 finalists are:

Ahmed Badran from the Liu group, Harvard University

from the Liu group, Joshua Barham from the Murphy group, University of Strathclyde

from the Murphy group, Suzanne Batiste from the Johnston group, Vanderbilt University

from the Johnston group, Antonio Bauzá from the Frontera group, University of Balearic Islands

Charlotte Boott from the Pringle group, University of Bristol

from the Pringle group, University of Anna Brezny from the Landis group, University of Wisconsin - Madison

from the Landis group, Lumen Chao from the Murata group, Kyoto University

Zhe Dong from the Dong group, University of Chicago

from the Dong group, Brendan Fallon from the Petit group, University Pierre & Marie Curie

Alexander Giovannitti from the McCulloch group, Imperial College London

from the McCulloch group, Imperial College London Robert Heinze from the Heretsch group, Freie University of Berlin

from the Heretsch group, Freie University of Yoshihiko Iwane from the Suga group, University of Tokyo

from the Suga group, Xingxing Jiang from the Lin group, University of Chinese Academy of Science

from the Lin group, University of Chinese Academy of Science Jonathan Kuo from the Norton group, Columbia University

from the Norton group, Shogo Kuriyama from the Nishibayashi group, University of Tokyo

from the Nishibayashi group, Hiu Lam from the George group, University of Adelaide

from the George group, University of Matthew Landry from the Burns group, Stanford University

from the Burns group, Mark Levin from the Toste group, University of California Berkeley

from the Toste group, Kuangbiao Liao from the Davies group, Emory University

Maria Cristina Lo Giudice from the Dawson group, University College Dublin

from the Dawson group, University College Dublin Moritz Malischewski from the Seppelt group, Freie University of Berlin

from the Seppelt group, Freie University of Koichi Nagata from the Tokitoh group, Kyoto University

from the Tokitoh group, Takayuki Nakamuro from the Murakami group, Kyoto University

Ryo Nakano from the Nozaki group, University of Tokyo

from the Nozaki group, Dennis Nielsen from the Skrydstrup group, Aarhus University

from the Skrydstrup group, University Keisuke Nogi from the Tsuji group, Kyoto University

from the Tsuji group, Jennifer Obligacion from the Chirik group, Princeton University

from the Chirik group, Thomas Osberger from the White group, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

from the White group, Harshkumar Patel from the Sigman group, University of Utah

Aleksandra Pekosak from the Windhorst group, Vrije University Medical Center Amsterdam

Catherine Pitman from the Miller group, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

from the Miller group, Derrick Roberts from the Nitschke group, University of Cambridge

from the Nitschke group, Jessica Rodriguez Villar from the Mascareñas group, University of Santiago de Compostela

from the Mascareñas group, University of de Compostela Koki Sano from the Aida group, University of Tokyo

from the Aida group, Ryan Schwamm from the Coles group, Victoria University of Wellington

from the group, of Sergii Shylin from the Ksenofontov group, Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz

Markus Suta from the Wickleder group, University of Siegen

from the Wickleder group, University of Siegen Andy Thomas from the Denmark group, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

from the group, Veaceslav Vieru from the Chibotaru group, KU Leuven

from the Chibotaru group, KU Leuven Fei Wang from the Guosheng Liu group, Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry Chinese Academy of Sciences

from the Guosheng Liu group, Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry Chinese Academy of Sciences Min Wang from the Wen Liu group, Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry Chinese Academy of Sciences

from the Wen Liu group, Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry Chinese Academy of Sciences Miles White from the Vela group, Iowa State University

from the Vela group, Kumiko Yamamoto from the Kanai group, University of Tokyo

from the Kanai group, Sui Yang from the Zhang group, University of California Berkeley

from the Zhang group, Changchun Yuan from the Liu group, Sichuan University

