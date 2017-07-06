

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate declined for the fourth straight month in April to its lowest level in more than five years, preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 21.7 percent in April from 22.0 percent in March, which was revised down from 22.5 percent.



The latest figure was the lowest since January 2012, when the rate was 21.4 percent.



The number of unemployed people totaled 1.04 million in April, down by 23,943 persons from March and by 79,833 from last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell to 45.5 percent in April from 49.9 percent in the same month of 2016.



