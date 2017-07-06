

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares drifted lower on Thursday, with rising geopolitical tensions, oil volatility and mixed signals from the Federal Reserve keeping investors nervous.



The European Central Bank will release minutes from its June 8 meeting later today, with investors looking for hints on whether the bank is close to tightening its ultraloose monetary policy.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 29 points or 0.39 percent at 7,339 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday.



Reckitt Benckiser dropped 2 percent as the household goods giant warned of falling revenues following last month's global cyber attack.



On the contrary, shares of Associated British Foods rallied 3.5 percent. The conglomerate upgraded its full-year outlook after reporting double-digit growth at its Primark clothing chain during the 40 weeks ended 24 June 2017.



Housebuilder Bovis Homes rose half a percent after reporting first-half trading in line with expectations.



Budget airline EasyJet fell over 2 percent despite reporting improved passenger traffic and load factor for June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX