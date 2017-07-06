

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar climbed against its major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The loonie rose to 1.2936 against the greenback and 87.67 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.2983 and 87.03, respectively.



The loonie reversed from its early lows of 1.4726 against the euro and 0.9866 against the aussie, rising to 1.4674 and 0.9836, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around 1.28 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen, 0.97 against the aussie and 1.45 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX