Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Team Leadership: Successful Team Communication and Personal Effectiveness" conference to their offering.

Team Leadership training course has been designed keeping in mind the growing requirements of the corporate world. It aims to raise awareness about the dynamics of communication in business environment, develop influencing and negotiating skills, enable executives to establish and communicate their credibility, project personal effectiveness through demonstration of confidence in decision making. Overall, this program attempts to facilitate superior performance.

This intensive one week training course has been created by our best course leaders with over 20 years of experience in the field. Teamwork has a dramatic effect on organisational performance. An effective team can help an organization achieve incredible results. A team that is not working can cause unnecessary disruption, failed delivery and strategic failure. Nowadays it is almost impossible to avoid being a member of team. If you're not on an official team at work, chances are you function within one in one way or another. So it's important for your personal and career development to know your team working strengths and weaknesses.

By the end of the course, participants will be able to:

Inspire confidence in their leadership

A happier, stronger and more effective team

Improved decision making

Assess their managerial style and the knowledge to adapt this as appropriate

Ability to put motivational theories into practice to improve team performance

Structure framework for feedback and delegation

Recognise the strengths of your team and use these to the team's advantage

Gain a blended learning experience to improve retention and assist the transfer of learning outcomes back in the workplace

