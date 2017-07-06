

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production declined for the first time in six months in May, figures from the National Statistics Office showed Thursday.



Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 0.4 percent year-over-year in May, reversing a 0.9 percent rise in April.



Among sectors, production of non-durable consumer goods dipped 7.7 percent annually in May, while those of capital goods grew by 11.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 0.8 percent from April, when it increased by 0.6 percent.



