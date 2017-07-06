sprite-preloader
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, July 6

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 05-July-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue788.80p
INCLUDING current year revenue799.00p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue773.94p
INCLUDING current year revenue784.13p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 05-July-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue490.60p
INCLUDING current year revenue497.13p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
The above NAVs are those of the Continuing shares, and are after deducting the fixed costs of the Tender Offer and taking into account the exit charge calculated as 1.5% of the Tender Offer Formula Asset Value (which is applied for the benefit of the Continuing shareholders).
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 05-July-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue425.54p
INCLUDING current year revenue430.84p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue420.96p
INCLUDING current year revenue426.27p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 05-July-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue326.57p
INCLUDING current year revenue330.84p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 05-July-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1987.66p
INCLUDING current year revenue2016.78p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1928.24p
INCLUDING current year revenue 1957.35p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 05-July-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue299.28p
INCLUDING current year revenue305.95p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 05-July-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue201.06p
INCLUDING current year revenue200.82p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 05-July-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue187.43p
INCLUDING current year revenue186.89p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 05-July-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.19p
INCLUDING current year revenue 103.13p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 05-July-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue131.77p
INCLUDING current year revenue131.92p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

