Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 05-July-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 788.80p

INCLUDING current year revenue 799.00p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 773.94p

INCLUDING current year revenue 784.13p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 05-July-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 490.60p

INCLUDING current year revenue 497.13p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The above NAVs are those of the Continuing shares, and are after deducting the fixed costs of the Tender Offer and taking into account the exit charge calculated as 1.5% of the Tender Offer Formula Asset Value (which is applied for the benefit of the Continuing shareholders).

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 05-July-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 425.54p

INCLUDING current year revenue 430.84p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 420.96p

INCLUDING current year revenue 426.27p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 05-July-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 326.57p

INCLUDING current year revenue 330.84p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 05-July-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1987.66p

INCLUDING current year revenue 2016.78p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1928.24p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1957.35p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 05-July-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 299.28p

INCLUDING current year revenue 305.95p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 05-July-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 201.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue 200.82p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 05-July-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 187.43p

INCLUDING current year revenue 186.89p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 05-July-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.19p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.13p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 05-July-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 131.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue 131.92p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596