

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks retreated on Thursday as rising geopolitical tensions, oil volatility and mixed signals from the Federal Reserve sapped investors' appetite for risk.



Minutes of the Fed's most recent meeting indicated that officials were determined to continue raise interest rates even with muted inflation levels, but there was lack of consensus over when to start reducing the Fed's securities portfolio.



The United States has threatened to take military action against North Korea, but added it prefers global diplomatic action against Pyongyang to stop the country's nuclear missile program.



U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said North Korea's actions were quickly closing off the possibility of a diplomatic solution.



The European Central Bank will release minutes from its June 8 meeting later today, with investors looking for hints on whether the bank is close to tightening its ultraloose monetary policy.



Traders also awaited cues from this week's G20 summit and Friday's U.S. jobs report.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.64 percent at 380.54 in late opening deals after two days of gains.



The German DAX was losing 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.6 percent.



Sodexo shares slumped as much as 6 percent after the French facilities management company delivered a weaker-than-expected third-quarter performance.



Energy majors Tullow Oil and Total SA fell around 1 percent each after oil prices tumbled around 4 percent on Wednesday on news of rising OPEC supplies and a stronger dollar.



Commerzbank slid half a percent on a Bloomberg report that Cerberus Capital Management is weighing a plan to purchase a stake in the German lender.



Reckitt Benckiser dropped 2 percent in London as the household goods giant warned of falling revenues following last month's global cyber attack.



On the contrary, shares of Associated British Foods rallied 3.5 percent. The conglomerate upgraded its full-year outlook after reporting double-digit growth at its Primark clothing chain during the 40 weeks ended 24 June 2017.



Swiss information technology services firm Kudelski rose over 1 percent after its unit Conax signed a reseller agreement with ZTE Corp.



On a light day on the economic front, German factory orders and construction PMI data offered a mixed picture of Europe's largest economy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX