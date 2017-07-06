Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Essential Management Skills" conference to their offering.
This intensive Essential Management Skills programme has been specifically designed for new or progressing managers. It's a great way to enhance and develop strategically important managerial skills in a short period of time.
Throughout the programme you will take on a variety of specially designed challenges that will reinforce your learning from the course and test your ability to apply it in unusual situations.
By the end of the course, participants will be able to:
Motivate and inspire employees
Coach and develop staff effectively
Resolve conflicts quickly
Build and lead high performing teams
Gain enthusiastic cooperation
Resolve performance issues quickly and effectively
Delegate tasks with confidence
Organise time and workload
Agenda:
Fundamentals of management
The purpose and responsibilities of management in achieving standards and targets
Leadership management skills
Distinguishing between leadership and management
The relationship between the task, the team and the individual Situational. leadership: adapting your approach
Building and developing a team
What makes a group of people into a team?
Understand team roles, dynamics and approaches to managing conflict
Methods for encouraging continuous improvement
Practical team activities to embed the learning
Performance management
Decision making skills
Motivating the individual to achieve optimum performance
Delegating for success a winning structure that minimises risk
Using feedback and coaching to address poor performance and difficult situations
Problem solving; dealing with challenging people
Self-management and self-development
Communicating with impact and clarity, to get the right results
Time management skills
Self-management and personal effectiveness
Personal development plan and the confidence to put it into practice
