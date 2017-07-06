Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Essential Management Skills" conference to their offering.

This intensive Essential Management Skills programme has been specifically designed for new or progressing managers. It's a great way to enhance and develop strategically important managerial skills in a short period of time.

Throughout the programme you will take on a variety of specially designed challenges that will reinforce your learning from the course and test your ability to apply it in unusual situations.

By the end of the course, participants will be able to:

Motivate and inspire employees

Coach and develop staff effectively

Resolve conflicts quickly

Build and lead high performing teams

Gain enthusiastic cooperation

Resolve performance issues quickly and effectively

Delegate tasks with confidence

Organise time and workload

Agenda:

Fundamentals of management

The purpose and responsibilities of management in achieving standards and targets

Leadership management skills

Distinguishing between leadership and management

The relationship between the task, the team and the individual Situational. leadership: adapting your approach

Building and developing a team

What makes a group of people into a team?

Understand team roles, dynamics and approaches to managing conflict

Methods for encouraging continuous improvement

Practical team activities to embed the learning

Performance management

Decision making skills

Motivating the individual to achieve optimum performance

Delegating for success a winning structure that minimises risk

Using feedback and coaching to address poor performance and difficult situations

Problem solving; dealing with challenging people

Self-management and self-development

Communicating with impact and clarity, to get the right results

Time management skills

Self-management and personal effectiveness

Personal development plan and the confidence to put it into practice

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r53lh5/essential

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706005506/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Management