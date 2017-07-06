Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Organisational Development" conference to their offering.
Organisations are continually faced with the challenges of developing a confident and competent workforce in order to achieve organisational goals, increase productivity and positive outcomes. Organisational Development training course will help managers realise their importance and role in communications within the company and outside, appreciate the process and the tools and ultimately use them at subsequent situations.
By the end of the course, participants will be able to:
Understand the components of an Organisational Development process
Review managerial motivation and barriers to support OD
Describe the project plan design implications for OD, the stimuli that can be used to develop deeper
understanding and benchmarks for the best Organisational Development practice
Contract the types of training and knowledge management that compliment project designs
Create a realistic and inspirational vision for the future
Identify a broad action plan focussed on areas of key development
Agenda:
Defining organisation development
Demystifying the organisation and working with organisational models
Looking at the organisation as a whole and thinking in layers'
The OD Mindset: thinking systemically
Making sense of OD interventions
Organisational Development concepts and processes
Intake process
Transactional Analysis
Organisation Diagnosis
Choosing an organisation design model and approach
Making the case for organisation design
Relating structural choices to business strategy
Surfacing the risks in the organisation design project
Involving leaders and other stakeholders
Measuring progress during and after the design work.
Agreeing the programme governance
Deciding the role of HR in organisation design
Enhancing the effectiveness of training programmes
