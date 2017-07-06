Regulatory News:

As at June 30th, 2017, under the liquidity contract entered into between Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

26,258 shares

671,546 euros in cash.

As a reminder, when the liquidity contract was initially launched on March 7th, 2017, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 13,290 shares and €1,000,000 in cash.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group which manages €10.3bn of assets, with shareholders' equity of €1.5bn. The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 170 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706005511/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts :

Tikehau Capital :

Julien Sanson, +33 1 40 06 18 40

jsanson@tikehaucapital.com

or

Image 7 :

Leslie Jung, 44 781 864 18 03

ljung@image7.uk.com