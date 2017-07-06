Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets Report 2017-2021

DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets" report to their offering.

The Global Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) should reach $3.6 Billion in 2021, Increasing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2016 through 2021

This study is focused on the market side of iPSCs rather than its technical side. Different market segments for this emerging market are covered.

For example, application-based market segments include academic research, drug development and toxicity testing, and regenerative medicine; product function-based market segments include molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation and cell analysis; iPSC-derived cell-type-based market segments include cardiomyocytes, hepatocytes, neurons, endothelia cells and other cell types; geography-based market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Research and market trends are also analyzed by studying the funding, patent publications and research publications in the field.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Overview

History and Current State

Evolution of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Advantages and Disadvantages

Technology Overview

4: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Applications



Academic Research

Pharmaco-Toxicological Screening

Drug Discovery and Development

Disease Modeling

Tissue Engineering

Cell Therapy

5: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Segmentation and Forecast



Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Overview

Application-Based Market Overview

U.S. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Product Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Tissue Cell Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell and Derivative Cell Market

Major Suppliers and Manufacturers of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Products

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cell Markets by Application

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market by Product Function

Research Market vs. Clinical Market

Application-Based Markets for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells and Their Derived Cells Market by Species

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Culture Markets

6: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research Application Market



Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research Product Types

Major Players

Market Shares and Projections

7: Drug Discovery and Development Market



Product Types

Major Players

Market Shares and Projections

8: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Market



Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Types

Major Players

Market Shares and Projections

9: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Clinical Application Market



Product Types

Regulations

Market Projection

10: Research Market Trend Analysis



Grant Analysis

Patent Analysis

Scientific Publication Analysis

Driving Forces

11: Clinical Application Market Trend Analysis



Clinical Trials

Driving Forces

Limiting Factors

12: Company Profiles



ABM (Applied Biological Materials Inc.)

Addgene

Allele Biotechnology And Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alstem Llc

Applied Stemcell Inc.

ATCC

Axiogenesis AG

Axol Biosciencee

Bio-Techne

Bluerock Therapeutics

Bristol- Myers Squibb (Ipierian)

Creative Bioarray

EMD Millipore

Fate Therapeutics

Genecopoeia

Gentarget Inc.

ID Pharma Co. Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Mello Biotechnology Inc.

Mti-Globalstem

Newcells Biotech

Opsis Therapeutics

Orig3N Inc.

Promocell Gmbh

Qiagen N.V.

Reprocell Inc.

Roslin Cell Sciences

Sciencell Research Laboratories

Sigma-Aldrich, A Part Of Milliporesigma

Stemcell Technologies

Stem Cell Theranostics Inc.

Stemgent Inc., A Reprocell Group Company

Takara Bio USA Inc. (Clontech Laboratories)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waisman Biomanufacturing

13: Conclusions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3ns6k3/induced

