Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets Report 2017-2021

DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets" report to their offering.
The Global Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) should reach $3.6 Billion in 2021, Increasing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2016 through 2021
This study is focused on the market side of iPSCs rather than its technical side. Different market segments for this emerging market are covered.
For example, application-based market segments include academic research, drug development and toxicity testing, and regenerative medicine; product function-based market segments include molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation and cell analysis; iPSC-derived cell-type-based market segments include cardiomyocytes, hepatocytes, neurons, endothelia cells and other cell types; geography-based market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Research and market trends are also analyzed by studying the funding, patent publications and research publications in the field.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Overview
- History and Current State
- Evolution of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Advantages and Disadvantages
- Technology Overview
4: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Applications
- Academic Research
- Pharmaco-Toxicological Screening
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Disease Modeling
- Tissue Engineering
- Cell Therapy
5: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Segmentation and Forecast
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Overview
- Application-Based Market Overview
- U.S. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Product Market
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Tissue Cell Market
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell and Derivative Cell Market
- Major Suppliers and Manufacturers of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Products
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cell Markets by Application
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market by Product Function
- Research Market vs. Clinical Market
- Application-Based Markets for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cells
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells and Their Derived Cells Market by Species
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Culture Markets
6: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research Application Market
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research Product Types
- Major Players
- Market Shares and Projections
7: Drug Discovery and Development Market
- Product Types
- Major Players
- Market Shares and Projections
8: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Market
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Types
- Major Players
- Market Shares and Projections
9: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Clinical Application Market
- Product Types
- Regulations
- Market Projection
10: Research Market Trend Analysis
- Grant Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Scientific Publication Analysis
- Driving Forces
11: Clinical Application Market Trend Analysis
- Clinical Trials
- Driving Forces
- Limiting Factors
12: Company Profiles
- ABM (Applied Biological Materials Inc.)
- Addgene
- Allele Biotechnology And Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Alstem Llc
- Applied Stemcell Inc.
- ATCC
- Axiogenesis AG
- Axol Biosciencee
- Bio-Techne
- Bluerock Therapeutics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (Ipierian)
- Creative Bioarray
- EMD Millipore
- Fate Therapeutics
- Genecopoeia
- Gentarget Inc.
- ID Pharma Co. Ltd.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Mello Biotechnology Inc.
- Mti-Globalstem
- Newcells Biotech
- Opsis Therapeutics
- Orig3N Inc.
- Promocell Gmbh
- Qiagen N.V.
- Reprocell Inc.
- Roslin Cell Sciences
- Sciencell Research Laboratories
- Sigma-Aldrich, A Part Of Milliporesigma
- Stemcell Technologies
- Stem Cell Theranostics Inc.
- Stemgent Inc., A Reprocell Group Company
- Takara Bio USA Inc. (Clontech Laboratories)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Waisman Biomanufacturing
13: Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3ns6k3/induced
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716