MIFF: A Celebration Of Design And Business

2018 edition marks biggest and boldest show to date

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Malaysian International Furniture Fair, better known as MIFF, finally gets bigger next year with a brand new co-venue and shines the spotlight on the growing wave of design and innovative products breaking new markets in the leading industry show in Southeast Asia.

Bearing the new tagline "Design Connects People", the 24th annual edition runs from Mar 8-11 at the ultra modern Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and Putra World Trade Centre, in Kuala Lumpur. Covering 100,000 sqm, the show is 25% bigger than previous years.

With the long-awaited expansion becoming a reality, show organiser, UBM Malaysia, is moving to shore up the show experience for exhibitors and buyers to keep the conversations flowing on the trade show floor and spur positive outcomes.

From new halls and larger showcases to curated lifestyle spaces and new segments that includes a new timber market and young designer ideas, opportunities abound at every corner.

More than 600 companies are expected, over a third of exhibitors are estimated from outside Malaysia. Leading local exporters, in particular, bedroom, dining and office furniture suppliers have re-confirmed their participation.

The strong momentum is being driven by another success of the 2017 show with 550 exhibitors and nearly 20,000 attendees from 132 countries. International buyer traffic increased by5% and of that, 70% is from countries in the Asia-Pacific, the fastest growing region in global furniture trade.

MIFF strategic partner, Muar Furniture Association, the driving force behind Malaysia's furniture industry, has signaled a larger entourage of member exporters will be participating in MIFF 2018.

Equally pleased with the excellent response, long time attractions China Hall and Taiwan Hall will return with more exhibitors and a wider variety of products.

Independent furniture businesses, small to mid-sized wholesalers and startups continue to favour MIFF as the best sourcing ground because of attractive pricing, quality and wide range of suppliers for all kinds of home and commercial furniture.

Ms Karen Goi, MIFF General Manager, said: "Exhibitors and buyers are the people at the centre of the business. Delivering a memorable show experience and new products will unlock the doors to more opportunities. For over 20 years, MIFF has built a robust reputation for genuine trade in value and quality furniture. In 2018, the key focus is on design and lifestyle-oriented exhibits to recognise and support the trend of companies bringing more launches to MIFF. In 2017, sales hit a peak of US$940 million and it is no surprise that the biggest winners were suppliers with new and innovative products."

MIFF 2018 highlights include:

MIFF OFFICEshowcases the largest showroom of modern office solutions in Southeast Asia. Located in PWTC, the segment has attracted more Malaysian and international companies after a fruitful debut in 2017.

MIFF Timber Mart opens vast opportunities for international timber suppliers to connect with buyers from furniture production and wood-based manufacturing and to showcase different species of timber and latest wood-engineered products. 48% of MIFF trade visitors are furniture manufacturers, interior designers, construction traders and architects. 62.2% of overall attendance is from Asia, home to global furniture exporters such as China, Vietnam, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, India and Indonesia. (new segment)

designRenaembodies the best of Malaysian design and leading names. The unique show floor of 15,000 sqm exhibits the latest lifestyle products from 50 top manufacturers on the 2nd floor of MITEC. (new segment)

FDC in Actionbrings alive the collaboration in product design and product presentation between manufacturers and young designers mentored by Malaysia's China-based designer Philip Yap in the designRena showcase and other exhibition halls. (new segment)

Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) is an export-oriented furniture trade show held annually in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It is also a global leading trade show approved by UFI, The Global Association for Exhibition Industry. Since 1995, MIFF has nurtured invaluable partnerships between thousands of buyers and furniture makers across the globe.

