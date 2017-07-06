Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Advanced Management Skills" conference to their offering.
The Advanced Management Skills training course is designed to develop individuals to improve and enhance their leadership quality and management of their teams. This intensive training course will enable participants to acquire the proven skills to attract, empower, reward and retain talent, get commitment to a shared vision, delegate, bring out the best in others, and lead the team to success.
By the end of the course, participants will be able to:
Know their own style and how it impacts on others
Create a Personal Skill-Set that will set them apart
Apply their Emotional Intelligence
Communicate elegantly and effectively
Build a motivated and inspired team of people
Develop a plan to create ongoing success
Reduce overall maintenance costs via effective training and supervision
Use preventative maintenance strategies to better control breakdown
Agenda:
Defining the Role of Manager
Changing Role of Management
Command Control' vs Support Coach'
Balancing soft and hard' skills
People Management and Employee Motivation
Techniques for motivation, reward recognition
Employee motivation for high performance
Achieving results through understanding motivations and creating the right environment for motivating employees
Coaching For Performance
Coaching others to achieve their own personal objectives and organizational strategic goals
Coaching skills
Managing performance: evaluating strengths and areas for development
Leadership Skills and Leadership Styles
Team Management
How Teams Work
Developing and building teams
Defining Team Roles
Recruiting for your team
Enabling and Managing change
Stages of Change
Reinforcing change Understanding the impact of organisational change on people People
Leadership through change
Understanding concerns people have regarding an organizational change
Overcome obstacles
Manage resistance to change
