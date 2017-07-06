Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc As at close of business on 05-July-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 490.60p INCLUDING current year revenue 497.13p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The above NAVs are those of the Continuing shares, and are after deducting the fixed costs of the Tender Offer and taking into account the exit charge calculated as 1.5% of the Tender Offer Formula Asset Value (which is applied for the benefit of the Continuing shareholders). LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50