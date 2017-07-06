Walki Group Introduces Eco-friendly Solutions for Out-of-home (OOH) Advertising Sector

HELSINKI, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Walki Group, a leading, international producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials has introduced the Walki®Print Media XXL family of products, which provides 'green' printing and imaging solutions.

This comes at a time when the OOH sector is steadily moving away from using chemically treated, moisture-resistant blueback papers and PVC-scrim for printed banners and displays. Growing awareness of the hazards that PVC poses to the environment and in particular, the difficulties faced in its disposal, has created a need for more eco-friendly products.

Using ultra-light, tear resistant and recyclable raw materials, the Walki Group has developed new 'green' print media by combining specific base materials and functional polymers. Walki's solutions can be used for both front-lit and back-lit applications, with a non-reflective, inkjet-receptive layer which is suitable for both UV-curable and Latex inks.

"The Walki®Print Media XXL range has been tested by established printer OEMs and is available in master roll sizes. Widths range upwards of +3200 mm, making it a unique offering in Europe," explains Luk Meys, Sales Manager - Technical Products at the Walki Group.

The three products within the Walki®Print Media XXL range are,

-Walki®Backlit:

A reinforced coated paper - that has been established in the graphics market for about a decade - for long-term usage in outdoors scroll boxes and exclusively sold via selected media wholesalers.

- Walki®Billboard:

A PP or PET-based coated multi-purpose nonwoven product for mid-term outdoor advertising on panels, rollup banner stands, and for home decoration.

-Walki®Banner:

A HDPE or PP-based coated woven material for short-term outdoor advertising on frames and fences such as at sports events, exhibitions etc.

Walki has one coextrusion production line available that is dedicated to the Walki®Print Media XXL product range. Two other similar lines are available to function as back-up solutions and to secure lines of supply. All three production lines have optional printing and lacquering capabilities that can be provided as needed. The company's dedicated R&D team in Finland is also concentrating on a whole range of options for the indoors printing media market, with innovative flame-retardant products being developed.

"Our products demonstrate environmental awareness and responsibility, both of which are key drivers that enable our customers to choose products with the lowest carbon footprint possible. And producing them locally in the European market within the proximity of our customer base also adds important value," emphasises Meys.

Walki in brief

Walki Group is a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials, specialising in the production of fibre based, intelligent, multilaminate products for markets ranging from energy saving construction facings and construction membranes to barrier packaging applications. The Group has plants in Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the UK, Russia and China with a workforce of about 900 people. Annual net sales for the Group are over 300 million Euros.

