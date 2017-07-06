HENDERSON, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- mCig Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG), a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets is pleased to announce that one of its division, the Cannabis Supply Division, completed $100K in sales during the last week of June.

The marijuana market in Nevada has exceeded all expectations since the sale of cannabis for recreational purposes generated $3M in just the first 3 days of July. MCIG's cannabis supply division was one of the first suppliers of state mandated packaging for dispensaries and grow facilities in Nevada. Prior to July 1st, MCIG's supply division built its sales team, product line and customer base, doubling its revenues (100% month over month) and building inventory in anticipation of the legal recreational market. Since this roll out in Nevada the supply division sales have increased 300%. Based on current positioning, only in the Nevada market, management anticipates revenue from the Supply Division to reach $2.5 - $3 million in the current fiscal year.

"The growth of the cannabis industry is unparalleled to anything I have seen in my 45 years in business. MCIG's supply division business has grown from selling childproof bags just a few months ago, to offering a full line of products, including cannabis cultivators, extractors, production supplies, custom packaging, generic and private labels, cartridges, jars, vape products and state mandated supplies to almost every dispensary and grow facility in the state of Nevada," states Cannabiz Supply, CEO, Charles Fox.

About MCIG Group (OTCQB: MCIG)

Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to being the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig, Inc. has transitioned from a vaporizer manufacturer to industry leading large scale, full service cannabis cultivation construction company with its Grow Contractors division currently operating in the rapidly expanding Nevada market.

mCig, Inc. also employs a world renowned tech team and has recently entered the tech space to satisfy its evolving role in technology and in keeping its growing following up to speed.

The company looks forward to growing its core competencies to service the ancillary legal Cannabis, Hemp and CBD markets, with broader expansion to take place once federal laws change. With over seventy five years of experience combined between the key players that make up the Cannabis Grow Contractors Division, mCig Inc. is proud to work with Cannabis Industry leaders and provide broad and rounded solutions for legal growers nationwide.

