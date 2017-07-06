

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Results of the latest manufacturing purchasing managers' survey suggests that British economic growth is set to re-accelerate in the second quarter, on the back of robust manufacturing performance, Capital Economics economist Scott Bowman said.



The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index for the factory sector dropped to 54.3 in June from 56.3 in May, survey data showed on July 3.



Despite the latest drop, the average for the second quarter as whole was 55.9, which was above the first quarter's 54.9. Moreover, it was the highest quarterly average in three years.



Bowman noted that the three-month average of the survey's output balance is consistent, on the basis of past form, with a quarterly gain in manufacturing output of around 1 percent, following growth of just 0.3 percent in the March quarter.



The economist also observed that the sterling's ongoing slide seems to be providing some support for manufacturers as the new export orders average for the second quarter remained well above its historical average, and also the level in the year before the EU referendum.



Cost pressures as as a result of the depreciation remain elevated, Bowman pointed out. Yet, the recent marked falls in the input and output price balances suggest that the peak of sterling's pass-through to manufacturing costs and prices has now passed, he said.



'This supports our view that the recent upside surprises in CPI inflation may be indicative of a faster (rather than a bigger) pass-through of the effects of sterling's fall to consumer prices,' Bowan added.



Neanwhile, declines in production optimism, new order balance and the employment index raise questions about the sustainability of the faster rate of manufacturing growth in the second quarter, the economist cautioned.



'Overall, after the sharp slowdown in GDP growth in Q1,...survey suggests that the manufacturing sector will help growth to re-accelerate in Q2,' Bowman predicted.



'We still think that manufacturing can help to offset the slowdown in consumer services growth resulting from rising inflation.'



