sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,99 Euro		-0,32
-0,59 %
WKN: A2DJWL ISIN: US09075E1001 Ticker-Symbol: 50B 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOVERATIV INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOVERATIV INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,57
54,62
14:25
53,65
54,72
14:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOVERATIV INC
BIOVERATIV INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOVERATIV INC53,99-0,59 %