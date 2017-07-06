Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access: Global Markets 2016-2021

DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Should Reach $29 Billion by 2021 from $21.6 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.1%, from 2016 to 2021
Growing emphasis on cost-effectiveness and cost-containment at health care facilities along with technological advances have enabled the safe and effective use of IV therapies. This is driving steady growth of the IV therapy and vein access devices market. This report focuses on the global market of IV therapy and vein access devices and provides an updated review that includes applications in various care facility settings.
The scope of this study encompasses different types of IV solutions and devices used for therapeutic purposes. BCC Research studied and analyzed the market for key components including different types of intravenous solutions and sets, infusion pumps and vein access devices (IV catheters). This report covers the associated regulatory aspects such as innovations and technological improvements (patents and approvals), latest trends, preferences and progress in the field of IV therapy. In addition, the study also covers the market projections, market leaders and market shares for the global IV therapy market.
The market is dominated by a few major players including B. Braun Melsungen AG; Baxter International Inc.; Becton Dickinson and Co. (CareFusion Corp.); C. R. Bard, Inc.; Fresenius Kabi AG; Hospira Inc. (now part of ICU Medical Inc.); Medtronic plc.; Smiths Group plc. (Smiths Medical) and Teleflex Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Intravenous Therapy Overview
- The Human Circulatory System
- Definition of Infusion Therapy
- Definition of Intravenous Therapy
- Types of IV Infusion
- Methods of IV Infusion
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Intravenous (IV) Therapy
- Historical Development of Intravenous Therapy
- General Principles of IV Therapy
- IV Solutions
- Venous Access Devices (IV Catheters)
4: Regulatory Aspects
- FDA Recalls and Safety Alerts
- Safety Alerts for IV Solution
- Recalls and Safety Communications for IV Devices (Infusion Pumps and IV Catheters)
- New Approvals
5: New Developments/Technological Innovations
- New Developments in the Field of IV Solutions and Sets
- New Developments in the Field of IV Infusion Pumps
- New Developments in the Field of IV Catheters
6: Market Analysis
7: Industry Structure
- IV Solutions and Sets
- Infusion Pumps
- Vein Access Devices (IV Catheters)
8: Market by Application
9: Patent Analysis
- Award Year
- Product Type
- Company
- Country Breakdown
- Assignee
10: Current Outlook
- Factors Affecting Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Venous Access Devices Market
- Collaborations - Mergers and Acquisitions
11: Company Profiles
- Angel Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Angiodynamics Inc.
- Animas Corp.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Becton Dickinson And Company
- Caesarea Medical Electronics Ltd.
- Cequr SA
- Codman & Shurtleff Inc.
- Cook Medical Inc.
- C.R. Bard, Inc.
- Debiotech S. A.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Halyard Health, Inc.
- Health Line International Corp.
- Icu Medical Inc.
- Insulet Corp.
- Iradimed Corp.
- Medical Components Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- Micrel Medical Devices SA
- Moog Inc.
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Smiths Medical
- Sooil Developments Co., Ltd
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.
- Teleflex Inc.
- Terumo Medical Corp.
- Valeritas Inc.
- Vygon SA
- Zyno Medical Llc
12: Appendix: Abbreviations
