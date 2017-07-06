Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access: Global Markets 2016-2021

DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access: Global Markets" report to their offering.

The Global Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Should Reach $29 Billion by 2021 from $21.6 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.1%, from 2016 to 2021

Growing emphasis on cost-effectiveness and cost-containment at health care facilities along with technological advances have enabled the safe and effective use of IV therapies. This is driving steady growth of the IV therapy and vein access devices market. This report focuses on the global market of IV therapy and vein access devices and provides an updated review that includes applications in various care facility settings.

The scope of this study encompasses different types of IV solutions and devices used for therapeutic purposes. BCC Research studied and analyzed the market for key components including different types of intravenous solutions and sets, infusion pumps and vein access devices (IV catheters). This report covers the associated regulatory aspects such as innovations and technological improvements (patents and approvals), latest trends, preferences and progress in the field of IV therapy. In addition, the study also covers the market projections, market leaders and market shares for the global IV therapy market.

The market is dominated by a few major players including B. Braun Melsungen AG; Baxter International Inc.; Becton Dickinson and Co. (CareFusion Corp.); C. R. Bard, Inc.; Fresenius Kabi AG; Hospira Inc. (now part of ICU Medical Inc.); Medtronic plc.; Smiths Group plc. (Smiths Medical) and Teleflex Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Intravenous Therapy Overview



4: Regulatory Aspects



6: Market Analysis



7: Industry Structure



8: Market by Application



9: Patent Analysis



10: Current Outlook



11: Company Profiles



12: Appendix: Abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3vvvmb/intravenous_iv

