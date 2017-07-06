BlueCielo Launches Meridian Mobile App to Expedite Remote Reviews, Approvals of Asset Documents

HOOFDDORP, The Netherlands, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BlueCielo, a leading global provider of software solutions to monitor and control technical information throughout the asset lifecycle, today announced the launch of its new mobile application, the BlueCielo Meridian Mobile app for iOS, Android, and Windows phones and tablets.

The mobile app provides reviewers and approvers of asset documents with the ability to work anywhere, while benefitting from an increased effectiveness and efficiency, and tailored workflows to suit their organization. It provides users with mobile access to their BlueCielo Meridian vault "My To-Do List" and enables reviewers and approvers of asset documents to take swift action on their workflow tasks while they are away from their desk, expediting project delivery.

The Meridian Mobile app works with BlueCielo Meridian 2014 Standard or higher and is available for no charge in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and coming soon to the Windows Store.

"Managing asset information in project workflows effectively is critical to our customers' business success. A common challenge is that key reviewers and approvers are often away from their computers, and therefore cannot access information and respond right away. We look forward to enabling users to review documents, make comments, and take action on their phone or tablet from anywhere with the new BlueCielo Meridian Mobile app. This should speed up the progress of their reviews and approvals on important tasks," says Richard Warren, Product Owner, at BlueCielo.

Users can effectively and efficiently progress their action item list, search documents by properties, navigate with thumbnail images, and view available PDF renditions. In addition they can include comments, reassign items to others, and take action on workflow items such as 'approve' or 'reject' - all in a secure mobile environment.

Organizations can configure BlueCielo Meridian vaults to align with their specific workflows and requirements to optimize workflows and facilitate best practices, including configurable workflows and actions. In addition to user authentication and rights management, mobile access can also be restricted to VP or LAN only for added security.

"We see growing demand for user mobility within asset-intensive businesses and organizations. We expect our customers will benefit from faster responses and workflow actions by extending their users workflows beyond the desktop. What's more, these workflows are highly configurable so they can best match or establish best practices for each enterprise. And, of course, organizations will confidently maintain control of their critical asset information, as well as have visibility into the status and progress at all times," commented Pat Jenakanandhini, CTO at BlueCielo.

The new Meridian Mobile app extends BlueCielo Meridian, the company's flagship software that manages asset information properties, documents, and drawings to connect maintenance and engineering, supports concurrent engineering, simplifies complex project management, and provides full proof of control for easy audits. This is especially important for organizations in asset-intensive industries such as oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, metals and mining, and utilities. With over 300,000 users in 50 countries, BlueCielo Meridian is a world leader in helping owner operators run their plants efficiently, safely, sustainably, and profitably - keeping them informed, compliant, and in control of their critical information throughout the asset lifecycle.

Customers can download the app at no charge from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and coming soon to the Windows Store.

To learn more, visit http://www.BlueCieloECM.com/Mobile.

About BlueCielo

BlueCielo provides solutions to manage engineering information throughout the asset lifecycle. BlueCielo Meridian software connects maintenance and engineering, supports concurrent plant modifications, and improves data handover.

BlueCielo solutions transform engineering data into actionable plant information, keeping our users informed, compliant, and in control. Serving the world's largest enterprises in the oil & gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, metals & mining, and utilities industries, the Meridian product line increases data integrity and auditability-enabling users to improve productivity and efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, reduce risk, and manage change. With BlueCielo, owner operators run their plants more effectively, safely, sustainably, and profitably.

The company is headquartered in the Netherlands and has offices across the United States, Europe, Brazil, and in Singapore, as well as an international network of partners that ensures local service and support. BlueCielo is an official partner of Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and SolidWorks.

To learn more about BlueCielo, see www.BlueCieloECM.com and follow @BlueCieloECM on Twitter.

Press Contact:

Huw Roberts

+1-610-321-9169

marketing@bluecieloecm.com

Follow us on Twitter:

@BlueCieloECM



BlueCielo, the "Bird" BlueCielo logo, and Meridian are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of BlueCielo ECM Solutions BV or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.