Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Klövern acquires a property in Uppsala for SEK 285 million

Klövern has acquired the property Kungsängen 37:13 in Uppsala. The underlying property value amounts to SEK 285 million. The property encompasses around 15,000 sq.m. of lettable area, mainly office area, divided into one separate building and four interconnected buildings. The rental value amounts to SEK 26 million and the economic occupancy rate is 83 per cent. Transfer of possession will be on 2 October 2017.

"That Klövern through this type of acquisition can continue to strengthen its position in Uppsala is very gratifying, both from a market perspective and property management perspective", says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Klövern.

