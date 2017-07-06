Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "3rd Annual Cutting Edge Marketing PR Conference" conference to their offering.

This highly insightful 2-day conference focuses on present Marketing PR trends and delves into what's in store for the industry in 2017. The cutting edge conference covers a wide range of topics that influence business decisions and will show you the best in corporate strategies and tactics.

Take this opportunity to benefit from new insights and ideas from an array of learning sessions including case studies, interactive learning and Q&A's with leading professionals.

Why Should You Attend:

Talk to leading professionals about their experiences and gain insight into leading corporations Marketing PR strategies. You will learn about the very latest tactics to inspire, acquire, convert and retain consumers through an in depth, highly focused agenda covering a wide range of topics

Evaluate current opportunities in an ever changing environment, ensure you are not missing valuable opportunities and take away new ideas. Executives from leading brands will share their thoughts about trends which will shape your role and future strategy so you always stay on top.

This is an excellent opportunity to network with individuals from other industries and meet other likeminded people, you will build relationships with peers and engage in insightful conversations through a range of interactive sessions.

Attend and enter the Marketing PR Brilliance Awards to celebrate the success and achievements of businesses. This event is an excellent way to promote your company and stand out.

Who Should Attend:

SVP's, VP's, Directors and Senior Managers:

Public Relations

Marketing

Quality Management

Brand Communications

Corporate Communications

Internal Communications

Brand Development

Organisational development

