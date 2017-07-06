Stock News Now: RXi Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Clinical Development Programs in New SNNLive Video Interview with StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2017 / StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published an SNNLive Video Interview with Geert Cauwenbergh, Dr. Med. Sc., President and CEO of RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII), a clinical-stage company developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs, according to the company's website (see here: www.rxipharma.com). The video interview was recorded on Thursday, June 15th, 2017 at the Marcum MicroCap Conference 2017 in New York City, NY.

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

Update with RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation - Provides Update on Clinical Development Programs

About RXi Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) is a clinical-stage company developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs. Building on the pioneering discovery of RNAi, scientists at RXi have harnessed the naturally occurring RNAi process which can "silence" or down-regulate the expression of a specific gene that may be overexpressed in a disease condition. RXi developed a robust RNAi therapeutic platform including self-delivering RNA (sd-rxRNA) compounds that selectively block the expression of any target in the genome, thus providing applicability to many therapeutic areas. Our current programs include cell-based immunotherapy, dermatology, and ophthalmology. RXi's extensive patent portfolio provides for multiple product and business development opportunities across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas and we actively pursue research collaborations, partnering and out-licensing opportunities with academia and pharmaceutical companies. Additional information may be found on the Company's website, www.rxipharma.com.

About StockNewsNow.com

StockNewsNow.com is a microcap financial news portal that features news and insights from the microcap and emerging growth financial community. StockNewsNow.com is a multimedia destination hub for information about microcap and emerging growth public and private companies, market events, news, bulletins, stock quotes, expert commentary and company profiles that feature SNN-produced video like SNNLive CEO video interviews, as well as their latest news and headlines. Users can engage directly and share the information provided through social media.

SOURCE: StockNewsNow.com